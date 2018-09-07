Maine Places to Love

increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Higgins Beach

Scarborough is a town of villages, and the enclave of Higgins Beach – “we welcome you, for a vacation or for a lifetime” – may well be its most distinctive and desirable. ‘Higgins’ is renowned for its lovely sandy beach, its classic Maine oceanfront character, and the memory-making quality of life people enjoy here, whether they are year-round residents, summer folk returning season after season, or first-time visitors.