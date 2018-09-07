8 and 8
The numbers of chicks and adult Piping Plovers in residence in mid-June 2018. (hbamaine.com)
Since 1956
The oceanfront Breakers Inn has been operated by the Laughton family. The landmark was featured by Yankee Magazine as a Best Beachside Lodging | Sandcastle by the Sea. (www.thebreakersinn.com)
30 dozen doughnuts
Number sometimes consumed by members and guests at the Higgins Beach Association’s weekly social.
150 acres
The Higgins Beach community grew from a saltwater farm that Hiram Higgins inherited from his father in the 1870s. (Rodney Laughton, “Scarborough at 350)
Sweet setting
Nestled between rocky Thunder Cove to the southwest, and the mouth of the tidal Spurwink River (great fishing and kayaking!) to the east, Higgins Beach enjoys a very special location.
Literary light
Special guest Maine author Monica Wood discussed her work at August’s Higgins Beach Book Club meeting.
On Aug. 11, 1897
A storm drove the three-masted, 145-foot schooner Howard W. Middleton aground. Its remains may still be seen on the shifting sands. (Peter Dow Bachelder, “Scarborough at 350”)
We love a parade
Volunteer-hosted events sponsored by the Higgins Beach Association include concerts, a craft show, and a July 4 parade and cookout. Weekly yoga on the beach is available during the summer, too.
31 percent
The amount the average Higgins Beach sales price increased from 2011 to 2017. (realestate.higginsbeachmaine.com)

