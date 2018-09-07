- 8 and 8
- The numbers of chicks and adult Piping Plovers in residence in mid-June 2018. (hbamaine.com)
- Since 1956
- The oceanfront Breakers Inn has been operated by the Laughton family. The landmark was featured by Yankee Magazine as a Best Beachside Lodging | Sandcastle by the Sea. (www.thebreakersinn.com)
- 30 dozen doughnuts
- Number sometimes consumed by members and guests at the Higgins Beach Association’s weekly social.
- 150 acres
- The Higgins Beach community grew from a saltwater farm that Hiram Higgins inherited from his father in the 1870s. (Rodney Laughton, “Scarborough at 350)
- Sweet setting
- Nestled between rocky Thunder Cove to the southwest, and the mouth of the tidal Spurwink River (great fishing and kayaking!) to the east, Higgins Beach enjoys a very special location.
- Literary light
- Special guest Maine author Monica Wood discussed her work at August’s Higgins Beach Book Club meeting.
- On Aug. 11, 1897
- A storm drove the three-masted, 145-foot schooner Howard W. Middleton aground. Its remains may still be seen on the shifting sands. (Peter Dow Bachelder, “Scarborough at 350”)
- We love a parade
- Volunteer-hosted events sponsored by the Higgins Beach Association include concerts, a craft show, and a July 4 parade and cookout. Weekly yoga on the beach is available during the summer, too.
- 31 percent
- The amount the average Higgins Beach sales price increased from 2011 to 2017. (realestate.higginsbeachmaine.com)
