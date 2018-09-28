increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Freeport

A historic coastal town, Freeport offers plentiful opportunities for peaceful, wooded walks and ocean excursions. Quiet residential neighborhoods are set back from the hubbub of the famed shopping area at the center of town, which is anchored by outdoor retail giant LL Bean. There’s always something to do, as the retail center brings vibrancy with concerts and celebrations throughout the year. Freeport’s restaurant selection is extensive, and the arts are alive and well here.