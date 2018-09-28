$25
Leon Leonwood Bean’s prize when his catalogue was named best in the country for 1927. llbean.com
On The Right Track
The Amtrak Downeaster connects Freeport with towns in southern Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. amtrakdowneaster.com
600 Acres
Land available for camping and exploration at Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment. wolfesneck.org
Delia Powers Winslow
Namesake of Winslow Park, an oceanfront spot for camping and picnicking given to Freeport in 1953 by Delia’s daughter. freeportmaine.com
Est. 1779
Year the historic Jameson Tavern was built. Still in operation, Maine’s statehood papers were signed here.jamesontavern.com
3
Miles of public trails at Mast Landing Audobon Sanctuary. maineaudobon.org
Harraseeket
The river that runs through town; also the original name of Freeport when it was part of North Yarmouth. wikipedia.org
10/5-10/7
Dates of the 2018 Freeport Fall Festival, which features art, food and music. freeportfallfestival.com
Wicked Good
Indulge in Maine’s official State Treat, the Whoopie Pie, at Wicked Whoopies on Main Street. wickedwhoopies.com
All The World’s A Stage
Since 1989 The Freeport Players have been impressing the community with theatrical productions. fcponline.org

On the Market in and around Freeport

