- $25
- Leon Leonwood Bean’s prize when his catalogue was named best in the country for 1927. llbean.com
- On The Right Track
- The Amtrak Downeaster connects Freeport with towns in southern Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. amtrakdowneaster.com
- 600 Acres
- Land available for camping and exploration at Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment. wolfesneck.org
- Delia Powers Winslow
- Namesake of Winslow Park, an oceanfront spot for camping and picnicking given to Freeport in 1953 by Delia’s daughter. freeportmaine.com
- Est. 1779
- Year the historic Jameson Tavern was built. Still in operation, Maine’s statehood papers were signed here.jamesontavern.com
- 3
- Miles of public trails at Mast Landing Audobon Sanctuary. maineaudobon.org
- Harraseeket
- The river that runs through town; also the original name of Freeport when it was part of North Yarmouth. wikipedia.org
- 10/5-10/7
- Dates of the 2018 Freeport Fall Festival, which features art, food and music. freeportfallfestival.com
- Wicked Good
- Indulge in Maine’s official State Treat, the Whoopie Pie, at Wicked Whoopies on Main Street. wickedwhoopies.com
- All The World’s A Stage
- Since 1989 The Freeport Players have been impressing the community with theatrical productions. fcponline.org
On the Market in and around Freeport
