- Play Ball! And Lots More
- The Wainwright Recreation Complex, formerly part of a 400-acre potato and turf farm, offers 66 acres of athletic fields. (southportland.org)
- Six Miles
- The length of the Greenbelt Walkway, which runs from Bug Light to the Wainwright Fields. (southportlandlandtrust.org)
- Est. 1898
- First settled in 1630, South Portland wasn’t incorporated as a city until 1898. (wikipedia)
- Big Wheels of Commerce
- South Portland’s Maine Mall is the largest mall in the state. (wikipedia)
- Greek to Me
- Named for its small size, Bug Light is designed after an ancient Greek monument. It was built, of cast-iron plates, in 1875. (southportland.org)
- 40 Creative Years
- Aug. 10, 2019 will mark the 40th Art in the Park festival, held each year at Mill Creek Park. (artintheparkmaine.com)
- Students for Stacks
- In 1964, eighth-graders advocated for a public library to be established. In December 1966, the new building was opened to the public. (southportlandlibrary.com)in 1875. (southportland.org)
- Not Run-of-the Mill
- Mill Creek Park boasts a pond with fountain and a gazebo, and hosts events throughout the year. (southportland.org)
- Since 1952
- … Uncle Andy’s Diner in Knightville has been feeding South Portlanders. (facebook.com/uncleandysdiner)
- Florentine flavor
- Enio’s Eatery on Cottage Road finds inspiration in Florence’s small trattorias. (enioseatery.com)
