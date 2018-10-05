increase font size

Maine Places to Love: South Portland

With a working waterfront and panoramic views of Portland Harbor and Casco Bay, South Portland has not only coastal charm, but also the bustling activity of a larger city. Southern Maine Community College brings students and the Maine Mall brings shoppers, but residential neighborhoods abound. Local restaurants dot the city, offering a taste of various cuisines. Walking trails and parks give residents plenty of quieter spots to relax, and a beach is never far away.