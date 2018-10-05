Play Ball! And Lots More
The Wainwright Recreation Complex, formerly part of a 400-acre potato and turf farm, offers 66 acres of athletic fields. (southportland.org)
Six Miles
The length of the Greenbelt Walkway, which runs from Bug Light to the Wainwright Fields. (southportlandlandtrust.org)
Est. 1898
First settled in 1630, South Portland wasn’t incorporated as a city until 1898. (wikipedia)
Big Wheels of Commerce
South Portland’s Maine Mall is the largest mall in the state. (wikipedia)
Greek to Me
Named for its small size, Bug Light is designed after an ancient Greek monument. It was built, of cast-iron plates, in 1875. (southportland.org)
40 Creative Years
Aug. 10, 2019 will mark the 40th Art in the Park festival, held each year at Mill Creek Park. (artintheparkmaine.com)
Students for Stacks
In 1964, eighth-graders advocated for a public library to be established. In December 1966, the new building was opened to the public. (southportlandlibrary.com)
Not Run-of-the Mill
Mill Creek Park boasts a pond with fountain and a gazebo, and hosts events throughout the year. (southportland.org)
Since 1952
… Uncle Andy’s Diner in Knightville has been feeding South Portlanders. (facebook.com/uncleandysdiner)
Florentine flavor
Enio’s Eatery on Cottage Road finds inspiration in Florence’s small trattorias. (enioseatery.com)

