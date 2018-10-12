increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Riverton

Larger than many people realize, Portland’s Riverton neighborhood extends from Evergreen Cemetery and the University of New England’s Westbrook College campus to the south, and north to popular Riverside Municipal Golf Course and a bit beyond to the Falmouth town line. The Presumpscot River defines Riverton’s western boundary. Celebrated by historians for its departed landmark casino and trolley park, Riverton today is a vibrant community – primarily residential, but also home to thriving local businesses new and old.