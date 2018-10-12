- In Top 25 Nationwide
- New England’s first craft brewery, Geary’s (on Evergreen Drive) made Food&Wine’s list of “The 25 Most Important Craft Beers Ever Brewed.” (gearybrewing.com, foodandwine.com)
- ‘Meteor of the Sky’
- That’s parachutist Monsieur Roberto, featured on the Riverton Trolley Park entertainment bill in July 1897. (mainememory.net)
- Since 1956
- Moran’s Market on Forest Avenue has been owned and operated by the Larsen family.
- On 30 Acres
- Riverton Trolley Park, an amusement facility for day-trippers, opened in 1896. Its casino, which was demolished in 1933, was designed by John Calvin Stevens. (mainememory.net)
- 18, 9, and 3
- Course lengths (practice course included) by hole at Riverside Golf Course, which opened in 1932. (riversidegolfcourseme.com)
- Trail Tale
- “Sandy Road” to its neighbors, the Portland Trails Riverton Rail Trail measures 1.5 miles. (trails.org/our-trails/riverton-rail-trail/.
- 40th Anniversary
- Tortilla Flat Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on Forest Avenue was founded in 1978. (tortillaflatmexican.com)
- ‘Ninja Course’?
- It’s “the amazing maze” at Get Air Trampoline Park on Riverside Street. (getairportland.com)
- Awards by the Bucket
- Founded in 2012, curbside compost operation Garbage to Garden on Industrial Way has won a dozen business/sustainability awards since 2014. (garbagetogarden.org)
- 120,000 Gallons
- Capacity of the renovated pool at the Riverton Community Center. (portlandmaine.gov)
On the Market in and around Riverton
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Former Gorham coach to lead Cheverus indoor track
-
Nation & World
For many, it was life or death as storm came ashore
-
Fall sports
Friday's high school girls' roundup: Gorham, Marshwood move on in field hockey
-
Fall sports
Girls' soccer: Scarborough tops Gorham, stays unbeaten
-
Schools and Education
RSU 21 appeals ruling that Arundel students can attend Thornton Academy Middle School