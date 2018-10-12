In Top 25 Nationwide
New England’s first craft brewery, Geary’s (on Evergreen Drive) made Food&Wine’s list of “The 25 Most Important Craft Beers Ever Brewed.” (gearybrewing.com, foodandwine.com)
‘Meteor of the Sky’
That’s parachutist Monsieur Roberto, featured on the Riverton Trolley Park entertainment bill in July 1897. (mainememory.net)
Since 1956
Moran’s Market on Forest Avenue has been owned and operated by the Larsen family.
On 30 Acres
Riverton Trolley Park, an amusement facility for day-trippers, opened in 1896. Its casino, which was demolished in 1933, was designed by John Calvin Stevens. (mainememory.net)
18, 9, and 3
Course lengths (practice course included) by hole at Riverside Golf Course, which opened in 1932. (riversidegolfcourseme.com)
Trail Tale
“Sandy Road” to its neighbors, the Portland Trails Riverton Rail Trail measures 1.5 miles. (trails.org/our-trails/riverton-rail-trail/.
40th Anniversary
Tortilla Flat Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on Forest Avenue was founded in 1978. (tortillaflatmexican.com)
‘Ninja Course’?
It’s “the amazing maze” at Get Air Trampoline Park on Riverside Street. (getairportland.com)
Awards by the Bucket
Founded in 2012, curbside compost operation Garbage to Garden on Industrial Way has won a dozen business/sustainability awards since 2014. (garbagetogarden.org)
120,000 Gallons
Capacity of the renovated pool at the Riverton Community Center. (portlandmaine.gov)

On the Market in and around Riverton

Related Stories
Latest Articles