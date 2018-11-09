- Art Deco gem
- Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Schlotterbeck & Foss building (1927) at 117 Preble St. was designed by John Calvin Stevens and his son, John Howard Stevens. (wikipedia)
- From 11-4 on 11/24
- At Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., 15 members will be selling goods from hot sauce to macaroons at the Small Business Saturday Market. (forkfoodlab.com)
- c. 1856
- The Grace restaurant building was originally the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, the creation of Portland architect Charles Alexander. (www.restaurantgrace.com)
- WLCC No. 818
- The Miss Portland Diner on Marginal Way is a classic Worcester diner, handcrafted by the Worcester Lunch Car Company in 1949.
- 20 lanes
- Of ten-pin bowling are offered at United States Bowling Congress-sanctioned Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St. (baysidebowl.com)
- Hue history
- One of the nation’s oldest schools (1821), Portland High adopted its blue-and-white colors in 1894-95. (Peter Gribbin, Portland High historian)
- 200 years ago
- Bayside was “Portland’s second seaport” (wiki). Until early in the 20th century, two wharves, Clapp’s and Gould’s, extended into Back Cove.
- Maine crafts consort
- Rising Tide, at 103 Fox St., is one of five Maine craft breweries that L.L. Bean has partnered with in its Bean Boots and Brews collaboration. (risingtidebrewing.com)
- 2,000 hockey sticks
- Or thereabouts, are in stock at Play It Again Sports, which opened in Bayside in 1993.
On the Market in and around Bayside
