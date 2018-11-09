Art Deco gem
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Schlotterbeck & Foss building (1927) at 117 Preble St. was designed by John Calvin Stevens and his son, John Howard Stevens. (wikipedia)
From 11-4 on 11/24
At Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., 15 members will be selling goods from hot sauce to macaroons at the Small Business Saturday Market. (forkfoodlab.com)
c. 1856
The Grace restaurant building was originally the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, the creation of Portland architect Charles Alexander. (www.restaurantgrace.com)
WLCC No. 818
The Miss Portland Diner on Marginal Way is a classic Worcester diner, handcrafted by the Worcester Lunch Car Company in 1949.
20 lanes
Of ten-pin bowling are offered at United States Bowling Congress-sanctioned Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St. (baysidebowl.com)
Hue history
One of the nation’s oldest schools (1821), Portland High adopted its blue-and-white colors in 1894-95. (Peter Gribbin, Portland High historian)
200 years ago
Bayside was “Portland’s second seaport” (wiki). Until early in the 20th century, two wharves, Clapp’s and Gould’s, extended into Back Cove.
Maine crafts consort
Rising Tide, at 103 Fox St., is one of five Maine craft breweries that L.L. Bean has partnered with in its Bean Boots and Brews collaboration. (risingtidebrewing.com)
2,000 hockey sticks
Or thereabouts, are in stock at Play It Again Sports, which opened in Bayside in 1993.

On the Market in and around Bayside

Related Stories
Latest Articles