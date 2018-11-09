increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Bayside

“Many of Portland’s most prominent figures in business, industry, politics and the professions grew up as residents of a Bayside with tree-lined streets and open trolley cars,” a 1968 City of Portland neighborhood report noted. Today, Bayside is undergoing “an energetic transformation … into a first-rate, mixed-use urban district … with a wide range of housing development" (portlandmaine.gov) whose attractions include craft breweries and restaurants, music and theater, galleries, trails – and, of course, a landmark ten-pin bowling alley.