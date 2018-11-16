increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Parkside

Portland’s Parkside neighborhood, on the north side of the city’s peninsula, takes its name from Deering Oaks, the 55-acre, multi-use park that dates to 1879 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. A mix of house styles – many multifamily, many architecturally distinctive – and high-profile local businesses, Parkside is where you can find Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs, and the venerable Expo, where the NBA G League Maine Red Claws play.