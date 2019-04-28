Maine Places to Love

increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Maine

“So You Think You Know Maine” was a quiz show once broadcast by public TV station Channel 10 in Lewiston. As the title’s challenge to contestants suggests, omniscience regarding our state is probably impossible. Consider Maine’s depth of history, and geographic expanse (35,385 square miles, waters included.) Then reflex on Maine’s boundless natural beauty: One needs a lifetime to explore the state’s wonders properly. To live in Maine is truly a journey of discovery.