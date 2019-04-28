- The Lakes Region
- Windham is the gateway to “an area that has more than 80 square miles of lakes spread over 900 square miles of land between the White Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean.” The many lakes include Sebago, the state’s second-largest lake. (mainelakesregion.com.)
- The Midcoast
- Few people can agree where Maine’s midcoast begins and ends, but no one can dispute its beauty, perhaps most exemplified by gorgeous, sandy Popham Beach, which extends some three miles between the mouths of the Morse and Kennebec rivers.
- The Capital Area
- Often called Central Maine (puzzling, if you check the map) Augusta and its neighbors have a ton to offer: Hallowell’s riverfront downtown; the Colby College Museum of Art; Gardiner’s fine architecture; Augusta Country Club; proximity to the coast, and to the renowned Belgrade Lakes … How about “The Heart of Maine” instead?
- Interior York County
- The Town of Cornish is not only an antiques mecca; it also includes the shire’s highest peak (Clark Mountain, 1,320 feet.) The original, huge York County has been divided twice: Cumberland and Lincoln counties were split off in 1760, Oxford County in 1805. (wikipedia)
- Our Portland
- Maine’s largest city has repeatedly and deservedly been named to somebody’s national list of best places to live. And eat. In 2018, Bon Appétit named Portland its Restaurant City of the Year.
- Go West
- To the Fryeburg Fair; to top-notch University of Maine at Farmington; to ski at Sugarloaf, Saddleback and Sunday River; to hike more than 280 miles of the Appalachian Trail.
- The Southern Coast
- The seven-mile, sandy oceanfront crescent from Prouts Neck to Biddeford Pool. Kennebunk, Wells, Ogunquit and York beaches. Dock Square, Cape Porpoise, the National Estuarine Reserve at Laudholm Farm. That’s only a start.
Maine Places to Love
increase font size
Maine Places to Love: Maine
“So You Think You Know Maine” was a quiz show once broadcast by public TV station Channel 10 in Lewiston. As the title’s challenge to contestants suggests, omniscience regarding our state is probably impossible. Consider Maine’s depth of history, and geographic expanse (35,385 square miles, waters included.) Then reflex on Maine’s boundless natural beauty: One needs a lifetime to explore the state’s wonders properly. To live in Maine is truly a journey of discovery.