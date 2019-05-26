On July 4, 1884
The landmark Nonantum Hotel opened, with 28 rooms and a 10-person staff. Today’s Nonantum Resort has 109 guest rooms and 187 staffers at season’s peak. (nonantumresort.com)
Kids Dig It
“At three miles long, Goose Rocks Beach is a favorite with walkers as well as the sand pail set. It’s wide, smooth and sandy, and affords wonderful views of Eastern Goose Rocks and Timber Island.” – gokennebunks.com
Born in 1916
Kennebunkport’s Boston Post Cane, presented to the town’s oldest citizen, is held by well-known artist Frank Handlen. (Tracey O’Roak, Kennebunkport Town Clerk)
‘Bard of Kennebunkport’
Silas H. Perkins Park is named for the early-20th century author of “Down East Ballads” and other works. Perkins’ daughter, Elizabeth Milligan, donated the park in 1990. (seacoastonline.com)
2,200-Plus Acres
Kennebunkport Conservation Trust holdings include a lighthouse, 15 miles of trails, 12 islands, and more. (kporttrust.org)
Find Your Center
Dock Square, famous for restaurants, shops and galleries, is the town center. That distinction formerly belonged to Cape Porpoise, the lovely fishing village two miles away. (wiki)
De Gaulle makes 6
Singer Jane Morgan (b. Florence Catherine Currier in 1924) as a child trod the boards of the Kennebunkport Playhouse. She later performed for U.S. presidents Kennedy, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Bush (41); and for French President Charles de Gaulle. (IMDB.com)
38th Annual
This year’s national-award-winning Christmas Prelude will take place from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

