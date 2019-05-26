- On July 4, 1884
- The landmark Nonantum Hotel opened, with 28 rooms and a 10-person staff. Today’s Nonantum Resort has 109 guest rooms and 187 staffers at season’s peak. (nonantumresort.com)
- Kids Dig It
- “At three miles long, Goose Rocks Beach is a favorite with walkers as well as the sand pail set. It’s wide, smooth and sandy, and affords wonderful views of Eastern Goose Rocks and Timber Island.” – gokennebunks.com
- Born in 1916
- Kennebunkport’s Boston Post Cane, presented to the town’s oldest citizen, is held by well-known artist Frank Handlen. (Tracey O’Roak, Kennebunkport Town Clerk)
- ‘Bard of Kennebunkport’
- Silas H. Perkins Park is named for the early-20th century author of “Down East Ballads” and other works. Perkins’ daughter, Elizabeth Milligan, donated the park in 1990. (seacoastonline.com)
- 2,200-Plus Acres
- Kennebunkport Conservation Trust holdings include a lighthouse, 15 miles of trails, 12 islands, and more. (kporttrust.org)
- Find Your Center
- Dock Square, famous for restaurants, shops and galleries, is the town center. That distinction formerly belonged to Cape Porpoise, the lovely fishing village two miles away. (wiki)
- De Gaulle makes 6
- Singer Jane Morgan (b. Florence Catherine Currier in 1924) as a child trod the boards of the Kennebunkport Playhouse. She later performed for U.S. presidents Kennedy, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Bush (41); and for French President Charles de Gaulle. (IMDB.com)
- 38th Annual
- This year’s national-award-winning Christmas Prelude will take place from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 15.
On the Market in and around Kennebunkport