Maine Places to Love

Maine Places to Love: Kennebunkport

Formerly a shipbuilding town whose settlement dates to the 1600s, Kennebunkport is a classic Maine coast summer colony and a beloved home to presidents. Celebrated for its natural beauty, the town includes the historic fishing village of Cape Porpoise; gorgeous Goose Rocks Beach; stunning architecture, as exemplified by Greek Revival mansion White Columns; award-winning inns; and a wealth of attractions in and around Dock Square. Truly, Kennebunkport is “the place to be all year” (kennebunkport.org).