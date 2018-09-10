Charlie Eshbach, the Portland Sea Dogs’ original employee, is stepping down as the Sea Dogs’ team president.

Eshbach announced his decision to step down from the Sea Dogs’ leadership position Monday morning. Executive vice president and general manager Geoff Iacuessa will assume the roles of president and general manager. Eshbach will serve as a senior advisor to the team.

Portland Sea Dogs president Charlie Eshbach shakes hands with catcher Matt Spring after throwing out the first pitch during a ceremony before a game at Hadlock Field in August 2013. (Tim Greenway/Staff Photographer) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Eshbach has led Portland’s Double-A baseball team since its inception. He was hired by team owner Dan Burke in the fall of 1992 to oversee the building of the club that would become the Florida Marlins’ Double-A affiliate. The team’s first season was 1994.

“Charlie was employee number 1 at the Portland Sea Dogs and the best hire my father could have made,” Sea Dogs team chairman Bill Burke said in a press release. “He has led this franchise with vision and high integrity and his hard work and good humor have been invaluable to all of us.”

Eshbach’s 45-year career in baseball includes an 11-year stint as president of the Eastern League before joining the Sea Dogs.

Iacuessa also has a long tenure with the Sea Dogs. He served as an intern in 2001 and was hired as the director of group sales the next year. He became the assistant general manager after the 2006 season, and four years later became the executive vice president and general manager.

“Geoff possess all of the personal qualities we could ever want in a team president and has worked hard to earn this promotion,” Bill Burke said.

This story will be updated.

