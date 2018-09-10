FREEPORT — Maine-based L.L. Bean has doubled the number of electric car charging stations, making it the largest charging station in the state.
L.L. Bean installed eight Tesla super chargers last winter and added another eight Level II chargers this summer, for a total of 16 car chargers. A ribbon-cutting this week in Freeport coincides with National Drive Electric Week.
Chairman Shawn Gorman said the charging stations are in keeping with the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship. He said his great-grandfather, Leon Leonwood Bean, was “a self-described conservationist long before it was popular.”
The charging stations are already available at no cost to shoppers and to the public. The ribbon-cutting will be held on Friday.
