AUGUSTA — Maine’s governor says he’ll deny applications for aid under a voter-approved Medicaid expansion until lawmakers provide funding under his terms.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage told The Associated Press that everything would be “fine” if lawmakers provide the funding.

Nearly three out of five Maine voters last November supported expanding Medicaid to an additional 70,000 to 80,000 low-income residents starting July 2. Both houses of the Maine Legislature voted in June to approve funding to extend Medicaid to an estimated 70,000 residents.

The LePage administration was forced to submit a Medicaid expansion plan this month under a court order. But LePage also urged the federal government to reject the plan.

LePage’s administration previously declined comment on its plans for handling Medicaid applicants. Advocacy group Maine Equal Justice Partners is suing the state and has shared a copy of a letter from a Mainer denied Medicaid expansion.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: