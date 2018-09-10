A Saco company that stages wholesale gift shows has acquired a show on Cape Cod.
New England Made Giftware & Specialty Food Shows purchased Girls With Great Lines, a 9-year-old wholesale giftware show that is produced annually in North Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Paula Mullen, a founding member of the Cape Cod show, said the nonprofit that has put on the show annually decided it was time to shift to a professional production. The show was an all-volunteer event, with proceeds going to local charities.
NEM runs juried wholesale shows, produced by Giraffe events, featuring products from home decor to pottery, apparel, jewelry and toys and games.
