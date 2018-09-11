ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Donaldson was activated from the disabled by AL Central-leading Cleveland on Tuesday and made his Indians debut at Tampa Bay, going 0 for 4.

Cleveland also said 18-game winner Corey Kluber will not start this weekend, allowing him to get extra days off and to line him up for the postseason.

Donaldson was acquired from Toronto on Aug. 31. The 2015 AL MVP had not played in the major leagues since May 28 because of a left calf strain.

Jose Ramirez moved from third to second to make room in the field for Donaldson. Jason Kipnis was moved from second to center field.

“For the first time, probably, all year we’re getting close to where we have our team and hopefully nothing else happens and we can work towards becoming a team that can be a factor,” Indians Manager Terry Francona said.

Donaldson was sidelined from April 11-May 2 with a shoulder problem.

ATHLETICS: Left-hander Sean Manaea will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder next week.

Manaea has been on the disabled list since Aug. 26. The surgery to repair an impingement will be Sept. 19 at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Manaea went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 1602/3 innings this year. He threw a no-hitter April 21 against Boston when he struck out 10.

METS: David Wright took live batting practice Tuesday at Citi Field as the team’s captain tries to complete his comeback from a string of debilitating injuries.

The third baseman originally was scheduled to play defense in a simulated game as well, but those plans were scrapped on a drizzly afternoon because the infield was muddy.

Wright faced Mets minor league pitching prospects Justin Dunn and David Peterson, simulating game at-bats for the second time in four days. The seven-time All-Star did similar work Saturday, also taking grounders on the field.

The 35-year-old Wright says he’s still trying to regain his timing, and he’ll need to see how he feels Wednesday before looking ahead to the next step.

Wright hasn’t played in the major leagues since May 2016 because of neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

MARINERS: Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma intends to try to continue his professional career next year pitching in Japan.

The 37-year-old Iwakuma has missed the entire 2018 season as he’s tried to recover from major shoulder surgery in September 2017.

Iwakuma was hoping to contribute to the Mariners rotation later in the season, but had several setbacks along the way and only pitched in rehab outings in the minors and there are no plans for him to pitch again this season.

