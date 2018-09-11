BALTIMORE — Mike Fiers remained unbeaten in an Oakland uniform, working six solid innings to lead the Athletics past the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on a damp Tuesday night.

Oakland extended its winning streak to five games and is 33-15 since the All-Star break, the best mark in the majors during that span. The Athletics hold the second AL wild-card spot behind the Yankees.

Fiers (12-6), who was acquired from the Tigers on Aug. 6, allowed one run and four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk. He is 5-0 in seven starts with the A’s and has won a career-best six straight decisions overall.

Stephen Piscotty went 3 for 4 – including an RBI single in a three-run third inning. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games and has driven in a run in six straight.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 4: Jose Altuve homered on the game’s first pitch, and Houston powered their its past the Tigers at Detroit.

Houston maintained a three-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the AL West.

The Astros built a 5-0 lead on three homers in the first four innings off Jordan Zimmermann (7-7), and then held on with five scoreless innings from their bullpen.

Framber Valdez left with a one-run lead after allowing all four of Detroit’s runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer by JaCoby Jones. Will Harris (4-3) got the win by striking out the side in the fifth inning, and three more relievers followed before Roberto Osuna worked the ninth for his 17th save in 18 opportunities.

INDIANS 2, RAYS 0: Edwin Encarnacion reached 30 homers for the seventh straight season and Cleveland won at St. Petersburg, Florida, to lower its magic number to three for a third straight AL Central title.

Second-place Minnesota was hosting the New York Yankees later Tuesday.

Yan Gomes also homered and rookie Shane Bieber (10-3) struck out a career-high 11 in 62/3 innings, allowing three hits and three walks.

Tampa Bay had its franchise record 12-game home winning streak end and lost for just the fourth time in 21 games overall.

Gomes homered in the fifth and Encarnacion in the sixth against Tyler Glasnow (0-4), who allowed six hits in seven innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 3, DODGERS 1: Former Dodgers prospects Brandon Dixon and Scott Schebler homered, and Los Angeles stumbled for the second straight night in a loss to the lowly Reds at Cincinnati.

The defending NL champion Dodgers are 0-6 against Cincinnati this season.

Dixon homered in the second inning and Schebler in the third for a 2-0 lead against Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3). Jose Peraza, another former Los Angeles prospect, had two hits.

MARLINS 5, METS 3: Jacob deGrom took his latest hard-luck loss in a record-setting season, getting outpitched by Jose Urena as the Miami beat the Mets in New York.

In a close race for the NL Cy Young Award despite his pedestrian record, deGrom (8-9) gave up only Lewis Brinson’s two-run double in seven stellar innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out nine, his major league-low ERA climbing just a tick from 1.68 to 1.71.

After his outing was pushed back two days because of rain, deGrom held his opponent to fewer than four runs for the 26th straight start – breaking a big league mark set by King Cole in 1910 with the Chicago Cubs.

But in a recurring theme, all the Mets could muster at the plate was Michael Conforto’s solo homer off Urena (6-12) and Kevin Plawecki’s two-run shot against Drew Steckenrider with two outs in the ninth. Conforto has homered in three consecutive games.

NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 1: Spencer Kieboom appeared to spit out a tooth before he hit his first major league home run, Erick Fedde pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and Washington beat the fading Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia.

The Phillies, who were 15 games over .500 in early August and in the thick of NL playoff race, have lost three straight games and are 6-15 since Aug. 18.

