ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his major league-leading 19th win, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday.

Snell (19-5) lost his bid when Jose Ramirez led off the seventh with his 38th homer. Snell won his team-record seventh straight start, striking out nine and walking two in seven innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 16 consecutive home starts.

Chaz Roe and Jose Alvarado each got three outs, completing a one-hitter. Alvarado got his eighth save in 11 chances.

Cleveland’s magic number to clinch a third consecutive AL Central title remained at three.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 4: George Springer made a diving catch in the eighth inning to help preserve the lead, and the Astros swept a series at Comerica Park for the first time.

The Tigers had a man on first with two outs in the eighth when Dawel Lugo hit a line drive down the line in right field. Springer made a diving catch. If he had missed and the ball had skipped past, the tying run would have scored.

ATHLETICS 10, ORIOLES 0: Matt Olson homered during a 10-run third inning in which the first 11 batters reached base, and Oakland won at Baltimore for its sixth straight victory.

The A’s have already clinched their 10th series win in the last 13 (10-1-2) and will go for a three-game sweep Thursday night.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 2, GIANTS 1: Pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and visiting Atlanta moved closer to clinching the NL East.

The Braves reduced their magic number for winning the division to 11 with their fifth straight win.

DODGERS 8, REDS 1: Yasmani Grandal and Justin Turner drove in three runs each, and visiting Los Angeles avoided a season sweep by last-place Cincinnati.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3: Jameson Taillon won his fourth straight start, Jacob Stallings drove in three runs and visiting Pittsburgh stopped St. Louis’ three-game winning streak.

Taillon (13-9) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 1: Stephen Strasburg threw seven impressive innings, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto homered and Washington won at Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 5, MARINERS 4: Austin Hedges and Hunter Renfroe hit long home runs, and visiting San Diego held on to beat Seattle.

NOTES

YANKEES: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list.

Chapman has not pitched since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis, which has bothered him throughout the season. The 30-year-old left-hander threw a bullpen session Wednesday and was to return to New York for treatment. Manager Aaron Boone anticipates another bullpen session this weekend, then a return.

CUBS: Right-hander Yu Darvish had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to clean out loose debris.

METS: The Mets are transferring longtime media relations boss Jay Horwitz to a new role as vice president of alumni public relations and team historian.

LUXURY TAX: The New York Yankees are set to achieve their goal of coming under baseball’s luxury tax threshold for the first time since the penalty started in 2003.

Boston and Washington remain the only teams on track to pay the tax this year, according to Aug. 31 figures compiled by the commissioner’s office for clubs and obtained by The Associated Press.

The Yankees’ updated luxury tax payroll is $192.1 million, an increase from $178.8 million at the season’s start. New York is set to finish below this year’s $197 million threshold even with possible performance bonuses of $500,000 for pitcher CC Sabathia pitching 155 innings and $125,000 for infielder Neil Walker reaching 425 plate appearances, plus the addition of nearly $3,000 a day for each September call-up on expanded 40-man active rosters.

New York has paid the tax in 15 straight years, a total of $341 million.

Boston’s luxury tax payroll was at $238.4 million on Aug. 31, up from $233.9 million on opening day. That boosted the projected tax for the AL East-leading Red Sox to $11.3 million from $9.4 million.

