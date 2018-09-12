BASKETBALL

Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to their third WNBA title Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series at Fairfax, Virginia.

Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.

Natasha Howard added career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm and first-year coach Dan Hughes.

Sue Bird, also a member of a Seattle’s championship teams in 2004 and 2010, had 10 points and 10 assists.

NBA: Oklahoma City All-Star guard Russell Westbrook underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, putting his availability for the season opener against the Warriors in doubt.

The team says Westbrook decided after suffering from inflammation in the knee this past weekend that he’d have the procedure. He’ll be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, close to the season opener at Golden State on Oct. 16.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Weston McKennie has a bruised left knee, not a sprain as first announced.

McKennie left a 1-0 exhibition win over Mexico on Tuesday night in the 40th minute after injuring the knee. The U.S. Soccer Federation originally called the injury a sprain, but said he was re-evaluated and has a bruise and no sprain.

McKennie returned to his German club Schalke for additional treatment.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has denied reports in Spain of ongoing talks to play the 2021 Champions League final in New York.

Ceferin says in a statement: “This idea is currently not being discussed at all.”

UEFA is set to decide next year where to stage its marquee club game in 2021.

JUVENTUS: Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has extended his contract for two more seasons.

The move comes following an offseason in which Khedira was linked with a possible move to the Premier League.

SPORTS BETTING

NEW JERSEY: Gamblers plunked down more than $95 million on sporting events in August in New Jersey, helping Atlantic City’s casinos to one of their biggest monthly revenue increases in three decades.

The $95.6 million wagered on sports in August was more than twice as much as the amount bet in July as New Jersey’s sports betting market is soaring.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Jack Sock is out of the United States team for the Davis Cup semifinals against Croatia because of a hip injury and has been replaced by Ryan Harrison.

U.S. captain Jim Courier says Sock was hurt last week while playing in the doubles semifinals at the U.S. Open with Mike Bryan.

Harrison was already on standby for the Davis Cup.

Sock is ranked No. 17 in singles and No. 2 in doubles.

OLYMPICS

2026 WINTER GAMES: Calgary is considering a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, with the cost of the games estimated at $5.23 billion.

Calgary voters will decide on Nov. 13 whether they want to host the games.

The 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, cost about $7.7 billion.

