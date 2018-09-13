With all the hubbub last week around Washington, D.C., one thing kept getting through to me: Brett Kavanaugh comes across as a humble, compassionate and fair man. His reaction to the protesters and the insults hurled by Senate Judiciary Committee members are a testament to his character.

During each outburst from the crowd behind him, Kavanaugh sat patiently sipping water, his composure never breaking. I applaud him for his insistence on remaining impartial under questioning, refusing to comment on political matters. When meeting with our own Sen. Susan Collins, he declared Roe v. Wade “settled law,” refraining from talking about politics even outside of his hearings.

One of the best moments of the whole week was when “Coach K” introduced his own daughters and a large group of girls he’s coached over the years. He even remembered what grade each of them is in! Judge Kavanaugh showed he is not a politician – he is a fair judge and a good father and will be a great complement to the Supreme Court.

Jonathan Kinney

Republican state representative

Limington

