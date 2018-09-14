As accusations sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh surfaced Friday stemming from an incident when he was in high school, progressive activists held rallies in downtown Portland urging Sen. Susan Collins to vote “no” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

A group of about three dozen Bowdoin College students on marched through downtown Portland holding a sign that said “Collins, Stand For Our Futures #VoteNoOnKavanaugh.” Soon after that rally broke up, a second group of similar size, wearing black clothing and veils, converged outside Collins’ Portland office for another rally.

The New Yorker, which previously broke the sexual assault scandal of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, touching off the #MeToo movement, first published the accusation against Kavanaugh, followed by The New York Times with a similar account.

The New Yorker story said a letter that has since been referred to the FBI by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, detailed allegations that Kavanaugh forcibly held down a woman and attempted to “force himself” on her at a high school party in Maryland in the early 1980s. Feinstein, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had been in possession of the letter since July, after it was forwarded to her by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-California.

“In the letter, the woman alleged that, during an encounter at a party, Kavanaugh held her down, and that he attempted to force himself on her. She claimed in the letter that Kavanaugh and a classmate of his, both of whom had been drinking, turned up music that was playing in the room to conceal the sound of her protests, and that Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand. She was able to free herself,” according to The New Yorker story.

The New York Times published a similar story on Friday, adding that the encounter occurred in a bedroom. According to CNN, Kavanaugh attempted to remove her clothes, Kavanaugh was laughing during the incident, and the woman later received medical treatment related to the event, CNN reported.

Kavanaugh denied the accusation in a statement released by the White House on Friday.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh said.

Collins had an hour-long telephone conversation with Kavanaugh on Friday, CNN reported. Her office did not respond to the Press Herald’s requests for comment on Friday regarding the sexual misconduct allegations.

Collins remains undecided, and along with fellow pro-abortion rights Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, are being targeted by progressives as possible “no” votes on Kavanaugh. Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and it would take all Democrats and left-leaning independents voting “no” plus two Republican defections to sink the nomination.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, announced his opposition to Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh has been a controversial nominee, with progressives arguing that he would likely be a vote to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion or vote to greatly restrict abortion rights. Collins has said she’s been encouraged by Kavanaugh telling her and the judiciary committee that Roe is “settled law” and “precedent upon precedent,” indicating that he would not overturn abortion rights.

Isabella McCann, a senior at Bowdoin College, said the news about the accusations against Kavanaugh should, if true, be “disqualifying.” McCann said she was already opposed to Kavanaugh based on Roe and many other issues.

“Susan Collins should know better than to vote for Brett Kavanaugh,” McCann said. “The Supreme Court should be representative of the American people. Kavanaugh is far to the right of where the American people are.”

The Supreme Court is currently split 4-4 between conservatives and liberals. Kavanaugh would replace Anthony Kennedy, who on some issues was a centrist and voted with the liberal bloc on some noteworthy cases, including a 2015 decision making same-sex marriage legal.

The Bowdoin College students marched from Congress Square Park to Collins’ Portland office on Middle Street, chanting “shut down Kavanaugh now,” “our life, our choice” and other slogans.

Haley Maurice, a Bowdoin College junior, said that Kavanaugh is “terrifying” because of his potential impact on reproductive rights and also that he may rule on health care issues that would weaken or dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“He should not be representing the American people by being on the Supreme Court,” Maurice said.

The Portland rallies were just the latest attempts by progressives to lobby Collins. A crowdfunding effort organized by Maine and national advocacy groups has raised $1.3 million as of Friday that ties a Collins vote on Kavanaugh to the release of the money to a Democratic opponent in 2020, when Collins would be up for re-election. Donors would only be charged if Collins vote “yes” on Kavanaugh.

The campaign raised the funds through small, mostly $20.20 donations, with more than 45,000 pledges so far. Collins has criticized the effort, comparing it to bribery.

