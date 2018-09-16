ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As if Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott didn’t have enough to worry about Sunday in a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he had to contend with veteran cornerback Vontae Davis quitting on the team.

“Pulled himself out of the game. He communicated to us that he was done,” McDermott said. McDermott provided no other details except to bluntly say, “No,” when asked if Davis was injured.

The Bills’ two veteran defensive leaders were far more upset with Davis.

“I don’t have nothing to say about Vontae. I’ll give him a little bit more respect than he showed us today as far as quitting,” defensive end Lorenzo Alexander said. “He didn’t say nothing to nobody. You know as much as I know. I found out going into the second half of the game. They said, he’s not coming out. He retired.”

Tackle Kyle Williams said he’s never encountered a player quitting on a team during a game.

“I think the only thing to say is he’s where he needs to be right now,” Williams said. Asked where that was, he responded: “That’s not here, point blank and simple.”

Davis issued a lengthy statement on the NFL’s Twitter account, announcing he is retiring after 10 seasons.

“This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL,” he wrote. “But today on the field, reality hit me and hard. I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

LIONS: Detroit lost standout cornerback Darius Slay to a concussion in the third quarter of a loss at San Francisco.

The Lions already have been facing questions about depth at cornerback.

WASHINGTON: The half-century home sellout streak is over for the team.

The announced attendance of 57,013 for the loss to Indianapolis was about 25,000 short of the 82,000 capacity listed in the team’s 2018 media guide.

The team boasts in the guide that it has “sold out every home game for the past 50 seasons.”

Even if the crowd was smaller than usual, boos rang out during a poor performance.

“If you don’t give them anything to cheer about,” left tackle Trent Williams said, “they’re probably going to boo.”

