The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced Monday that its new online tagging system for game animals has been introduced at all 300 tagging stations across the state.

Previously, information on hunter kills was entered into tagging books that were mailed by tagging stations to IFW at the end of a hunting season. That data was then entered into the department’s database by hand, providing harvest information to wildlife biologist weeks after the hunt ended.

Now, the new online game registration system provides instant data to state wildlife biologists.

IFW reported Monday that hunters registered 1,141 tagged bears during the opening week of bear season in late August. Hunters so far have registered 2,826 bears during a hunting season that continues through Nov. 24.

The new computerized tagging system also will be used for the moose season, which begins Sept. 24, as well as deer season, which begins for bow hunters on Sept. 29. Maine has 215,000 licensed hunters.

The electronic registration program is part of IFW’s effort to make its hunting and fishing services automated and more convenient. The department also has made it possible to apply for deer and moose permits online and to order a hunting and fishing license online.

