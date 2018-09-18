I’m writing to thank independent Sen. Angus King for his recent decision to vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States. Not only did he announce his decision, but he explained his rationale.

This is what we should expect from every member of Congress on any controversial vote before the Senate or the House. Anyone who watched the hearings saw Mr. Kavanaugh dodge questions and, in a few instances, outright refuse to answer. This is not a person who should receive a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.

This is also why I plan on voting to re-elect Sen. King, and I’m encouraging all Mainers to do the same. In this time of partisan politics and self-serving votes, it is refreshing to have a senator who takes the job seriously and works for the good of the people, not for personal gain.

Kathleen Dziadzio

Saco

