Re: “LePage vows to deny unfunded Medicaid applications” (Sept. 11, Page B1):

Yet again, our governor, Paul LePage, is promising to deny needy Maine citizens access to health care. Of course, as a state employee, the governor and family enjoy excellent medical insurance – insurance he recently needed when he experienced “some discomfort” and required hospitalization and highly specialized care in a cardiac unit. Having suffered a heart attack, I can appreciate how critical timely emergency care is to survival and recovery.

Unfortunately for the tens of thousands of Mainers being denied Medicaid by LePage and his Republican enablers, access to such care is still being withheld. Apparently, what’s good for our governor is too good to share with the rest of us. Think about that in the voting booth this November.

Steven Powers

Falmouth

