The remaining six members of the South Portland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept the resignation of Adrian Dowling from the District 5 council seat.
Dowling sent a resignation letter to the city clerk early Saturday morning, saying that it was effective immediately. The letter didn’t say why he decided to leave the council 10 months into a three-year term.
However, his departure comes amid controversy over the city attorney’s performance and the council’s handling of proposed short-term rental regulations. Dowling issued a separate statement calling for a change in culture on the council.
A special election to replace Dowling will be scheduled at an upcoming council meeting and could be held as soon as Dec. 11.
