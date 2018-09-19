I in no way, shape or form condone harassment of or threats against the staff of Sen. Susan Collins as strategies to persuade her to vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. I do, however, think there is a bigger picture here that Collins has failed to mention.

I’m a little surprised that this surprises and offends her so much, given what is at stake with this nominee. Sen. Collins doesn’t like it when her staffers get threatened, and neither do I, but threats are par for the course here in the U.S. when it comes to seeking sexual or reproductive health care.

Where was her outrage when I had to dodge a gang of anti-abortion protesters outside Planned Parenthood in Portland threatening and harassing me just for trying to get my tri-monthly sexually transmitted infection screening? Where is her outrage over the need for sexual health care providers to have escorts to and from clinics to protect their patients from these protesters? Where will her outrage be when she votes whether to confirm Kavanaugh?

Honestly, I’m confused. Sen. Collins says she doesn’t like these threats, but a vote for Kavanaugh demonstrates that what is sauce for the goose isn’t sauce for the gander. I’m glad her staffers are safe in her offices with plenty of congressional resources to provide them with security. Meanwhile, the rest of us contend with the erosion of access and increased stress from threats of imminent violence just for seeking basic health care.

Brendon Morrill

Westbrook

