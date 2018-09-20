CORINTH – Fire officials say a blaze has completely destroyed a Maine plant that makes wood pellet fuel.
Crews from 25 towns helped fight the fire at Corinth Wood Pellet Manufacturing on Wednesday night. The fire chief in Corinth was treated for smoke inhalation and later released.
Officials say an overheated piece of equipment caught fire, and the flames quickly spread through the roof of the mill.
Fire crews were still on scene monitoring the building for hot spots Thursday. The mill is considered a total loss.
-
Local & State
Fire destroys wood-pellet manufacturing plant in Corinth
-
Food
Maine Italian sandwich covers 160 feet of Monument Square
-
Cops & Courts
Man accused of threatening to shoot up community college arrested for bail violation
-
Business
August continues 'banner year' for Maine home sales
-
Cops & Courts
Maine man accused of setting his house on fire is found not guilty by reason of insanity