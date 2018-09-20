BAR HARBOR — U.S. Sen. Angus King said he emphasized the importance of addressing a maintenance backlog during a tour of Acadia National Park with the acting National Park Service director.

King said Thursday that Americans are falling short of a commitment to leave national parks in better shape for the next generation. There is now a $12 billion backlog of maintenance nationwide. Acadia’s backlog is pegged at $60 million.

King and acting Director Dan Smith were joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and others on a tour led by Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider.

King, an independent, and three other senators introduced a bipartisan bill to reduce the maintenance backlog. He said that addressing the backlog will “ensure that our children and grandchildren can experience Cadillac Mountain sunrises for years to come.”

