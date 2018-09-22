Re: “Sen. Angus King says he’ll vote ‘no’ on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court” (Sept. 12):

As a former Portland school board member, I can identify with Sen. Angus King when he says that this is the most important decision he will ever make. I will remember until my dying breath the extreme difficulty I had to face when my colleagues and I had to select a new superintendent of schools.

A decision of this magnitude can affect many lives and for a long period of time. The consequences of an incorrect decision will potentially hurt citizens for many generations. Once done, there are no do-overs.

Sen. King totally realizes the gravity of this vote. I am confident Sen. King has done all the homework he possibly can do in reaching his decision. His vote is nonpartisan and reflects the fact that he is a very thorough and logical representative of the people of Maine.

I stand with Sen. King on his “no” vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Richard Jorgensen

Portland

