On Dec. 6, 2017, Sen. Susan Collins told CNN: “The latest allegation adds to a very disturbing list of allegations against Sen. Franken. And I think it would be best for the Senate if he followed the advice of his Democratic colleagues.” Sen. Collins was calling on then-Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are far worse than harassment. He has been accused of sexual assault with the intent to commit rape. If the senator called on Franken to resign over allegations of harassment, she should also be calling on Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination in light of the allegations against him.

If Sen. Collins votes for Kavanaugh to gain a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court knowing this information, she will show herself as nothing more than a partisan hypocrite.

I hope that the senator proves to me and the rest of Maine that she has values and integrity by voting “no” on Kavanaugh.

Kailina Mills

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >