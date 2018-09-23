MINNEAPOLIS — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet he sent out that was found to be in violation of Twitter’s rules.

The tweet was posted July 20 and includes a hoax meme that said it came from Democrats and encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. Woods got an email from Twitter on Thursday saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.” The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes the tweet.

Woods told The Associated Press on Sunday that he’ll be allowed back on Twitter only if he accedes to the social platform’s concept of free speech – not the right to free speech outlined in the Constitution. He says he won’t delete the tweet.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >