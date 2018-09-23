In the recent article “Fewer foster parents on the front lines” (Sept. 2), Staff Writer Eric Russell reports: “The process of becoming a foster parent is not difficult. Background checks. References. Home inspections.”

I am disappointed that the Press Herald would state something as subjective as “difficulty” as an objective statement of fact. And, while I understand that the emphasis of your story was on the difficulties that families face once they have children placed with them, please don’t discount what it takes to get there.

Our family is currently going through the process to foster, and it is a burden of time, money and emotion. The process includes attending an introductory meeting, filling out a long and detailed application packet; providing every relevant birth, death, marriage and divorce certificate; fingerprinting; medical statements from your primary care provider; a thorough interview with a caseworker; home inspection by a fire marshal, and approximately 15 hours of training.

These requirements necessitate missing work, hiring baby sitters, paying fees (for fingerprinting) and potentially making costly renovations to satisfy fire marshal requirements (deck railings, hard-wired smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and replacing windows to meet egress size requirements, among others). While those of us who are committed to completing the process clearly feel it’s worth it, the arduous process of entering the system should not be understated in order to emphasize the struggle that people are experiencing within it.

Gretchen Noonan

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >