Dozens of people protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court were arrested Monday outside the office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The protesters wore black “Be A Hero” shirts and sat outside Collins’ office chanting various slogans, including “we will not be silenced.” Members of the U.S. Capitol police arrested them one-by-one and led them away.

Protesters have targeted Collins because she is an undecided vote. If she and another Republican oppose Kavanaugh, his nomination could fail.

One of the protesters on hand was Marie Follayttar. She is co-director of a group that has raised money to give to Collins’ election opponent in 2020 if she supports Kavanaugh. Follayttar, of Mainers for Accountable Leadership, was not among those arrested.

Kavanaugh is set to testify Thursday at a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexual assault. Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Follayttar, in a phone interview with the Press Herald, said there were more than 300 people packing the hallway, singing songs and chanting in front of Collins’ office. Follayttar said 17 Mainers made the trip to Washington, including a group of Bowdoin College students. About a dozen Mainers were cited by Capitol police for blocking the hallway, she said.

“The energy was high, and people were very passionate,” said Follayttar, who also joined a protest in front of the Supreme Court. “To be in the hub of all of this is awe-inspiring and simultaneously petrifying because of the stakes.”

She said Collins’ staff told them the senator was not available to meet with them on Monday.

Progressive groups have been protesting Kavanaugh for months, arguing that he would be a potential vote to weaken or overturn abortion rights and undermine the Affordable Care Act.

The pressure has ramped up in recent weeks as the accusations of Kavanaugh’s personal conduct as a teenager and young adult have emerged.

The protests occurred on the day after a second woman – Deborah Ramirez – has come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while Ramirez and Kavanaugh were students at Yale University in the 1980s. The accusations surfaced in a story on Sunday in The New Yorker. Kavanaugh has also denied those accusations.

Collins’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the emergence of a second accusation against Kavanaugh just days before the committee hearing.

According to national media reports on Monday afternoon, Collins had no comment when asked about Kavanaugh, but indicated she would likely comment later on Monday.

Meanwhile, in front of City Hall in Portland, Collins’ colleague, Sen. Angus King, joined the Protect Our Care national bus tour to speak out against Republican efforts to undermine or repeal the Affordable Care Act.

King, an independent, said he believes Kavanaugh, if he were to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, would vote against the Affordable Care Act in cases that were to come before the court.

In remarks to the media after the event, King said the FBI should be given time to investigate the multiple accusations against Kavanaugh.

“I don’t understand what the rush is,” said King, who issued a detailed statement last week explaining his intent to vote against Kavanaugh’s nomination. “There is no deadline. This is a lifetime appointment.”

Portland was the second stop on the Protect Our Care national bus tour, which is slated to go to 23 states to rally to preserve health care protections that became law under the Affordable Care Act but are under threat by Republicans and President Trump. Trump has supported repealing the ACA and has signed executive orders designed to sabotage the ACA.

Staff Writer Joe Lawlor contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

