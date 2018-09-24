A Rochester, New York, man will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to traffic heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Denton Worrell, 21, also known as “Lil D,” was sentenced Monday in Bangor by Senior Judge John A. Woodcock Jr., U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a statement. Worrell will also be required to undergo three years of supervised release after he is released from prison.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on May 8.

According to court records, Worrell conspired with others between June 2015 and March 2017 to acquire heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Rochester. He managed the operation and oversaw the distribution of drugs from 12 to 15 “trap houses” located in central Maine. Trap houses are where drug dealers and users gather.

“In imposing the sentence, Judge Woodcock noted that the defendant was a manager of a very sophisticated drug distribution operation based in Rochester and operating in Central Maine,” Frank said.

