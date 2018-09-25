ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery next week.

The Angels confirmed Ohtani’s long-expected decision on elbow ligament replacement Tuesday. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.

“I think it was the proper decision Shohei made to have surgery, and the sooner the better,” Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said before his club faced the Texas Rangers, with Ohtani batting cleanup as the designated hitter.

Ohtani won’t be able to pitch for the Angels in 2019, but he is likely to hit at some point early next season. When asked whether Ohtani is likely to be ready for opening day as a hitter, Scioscia said there are “too many variables” to make a confident prediction.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 mostly outstanding starts for the Angels, but he has pitched just once since early June after developing a strained right elbow. He returned to the mound Sept. 2 but incurred more damage to his elbow ligament.

The 24-year-old Ohtani has continued as the Angels’ designated hitter. He is batting .280 with 56 RBI.

ASTROS: Canadian prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge against Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna, who agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counseling.

Osuna, formerly with the Toronto Blue Jays, was charged with assault in May. The 23-year-old was suspended without pay for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, and the Blue Jays dealt him to Houston on July 30.

Speaking in court, prosecutor Catherine Mullaly said the complainant, who lives in Mexico, had made clear she would not travel to Toronto to testify against Osuna.

CUBS: Manager Joe Maddon says it would not be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell rejoins the team.

Maddon said he has “no idea” if Russell will play again and knows “nothing about the process … playing itself out.”

Russell has not been with the team since Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave Friday following a blog post attributed to Melissa Reidy containing allegations of emotional and physical abuse while they were married.

REDS: Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin is not a candidate to become the team’s manager.

President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams said that Larkin prefers to remain in his current role helping develop minor leaguers.

A Cincinnati native, Larkin spent his entire 19-year big league career with the Reds.

Former Red Sox manager John Farrell, who joined the Reds in spring training as a scout, is among the internal candidates.

METS: David Wright was reinstated from the disabled list, though the team said it’s unlikely Wright will play during the team’s three-game series against Atlanta, outside of a pinch-hitting appearance.

Wright is scheduled to start at third base in his farewell game Saturday night against last-place Miami. He hasn’t played in the majors since May 27, 2016, because of neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

YANKEES: Aaron Hicks should recover from a tight left hamstring in a few days and return to the team’s lineup this week, according to Manager Aaron Boone.

Hicks left Monday night’s win over Tampa Bay after aggravating the hamstring while running to first.

Share

< Previous

Next >