FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The loss in Detroit came at a steep price for the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, the bad luck at running back continues with Rex Burkhead being placed on the injured reserve.

Burkhead suffered a neck injury on Sunday. The running back played just seven snaps and caught two of three passes for 26 yards.

Also going to injured reserve is rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley with an undisclosed injury. He played 57 of 73 defensive snaps on Sunday and was one of the lone defensive bright spots. He finished with five tackles and also had a third-quarter interception of Matthew Stafford.

The shakeup continues at running back. After cutting Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden in training camp, the Pats lost Jeremy Hill to a torn ACL in Week 1. Now, Burkhead joins him on injured reserve.

Burkhead started this season as the top running back, but he suffered a knee injury this summer and a concussion in Week 1 against Houston. For now, the Pats will continue to rely on rookie Sony Michel as well as James White. The depth at running back, however, is thin.

Replacing Burkhead on the roster is Kenjon Barner, who the Pats released last week. Barner is more of a receiving back and punt returner. The team has also worked out veterans like Orleans Darkwa, Charles Sims and Charcandrick West. The Patriots also have Ralph Webb on the practice squad.

Losing Bentley is a big problem for a struggling defense. The fifth-round pick has been one of the Patriots best linebackers this season. It’s now straightforward who the Patriots top three linebackers will be – Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts. What’s unknown: who will be the top backup.

Share

< Previous

Next >