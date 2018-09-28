The University of Maine will not make a decision on who’ll start at quarterback Saturday until just before its 1 p.m. game at Yale.

Starter Chris Ferguson, who injured his right shoulder in last week’s 17-5 to Central Michigan, made the trip to New Haven Friday morning. Ferguson “has been moved to a game-time decision,” according to Tyson McHatten, Maine’s senior associate director of athletics – external operations.

Ferguson was unable to practice for most of the week as he recovered from the injury suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday’s game. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Robinson replaced him and is likely to be the starter if Ferguson cannot play.

Robinson, who took most of the snaps with the first team offense in practice this week, completed 16 of 32 passes for 162 yards against Central Michigan. He was also intercepted twice and sacked five times.

Ferguson had led the Black Bears to victories in their first two games. He 35 of 63 passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception.

Maine is 2-1 while Yale, the defending Ivy League champion, is 1-1.

Mike Lowe can be contacted at 791-6422 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: MikeLowePPH

Share

< Previous

Next >