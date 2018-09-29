HOCKEY

Brian Elliott made 26 saves and Michael Raffl scored twice in the third period to lead the the Philadelphia Flyers past the Boston Bruins on Saturday in a preseason finale at Boston.

Taylor Leier and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia (4-2-1).

Ryan Donato scored for Boston (5-2-1), and Tuukka Rask made 20 saves. The Bruins open the regular season Wednesday at the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Chase Briscoe snapped a streak of struggles with his first career Xfinity victory, winning the first race of the weekend on the new roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Briscoe treated the roval, a hybrid of Charlotte’s speedway and an infield road course, as if it was Eldora Speedway, the Ohio dirt track owned by Tony Stewart, where Briscoe got a rare win this summer. Briscoe had not come close to a win in his 13 previous races,

He beat Justin Marks, a part-time NASCAR racer who said this week this race is his last one dabbling in these cars.

The event was a playoff race but Briscoe is not part of the playoffs so the win did not put the driver into the next round.

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton on Saturday to secure pole position for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Bottas was 0.145 ahead of Hamilton and 0.56 ahead of third-placed Sebastian Vettel, who is 40 points off Hamilton in the title race.

GOLF

WEB.COM TOUR: Tony Romo shot a 1-over 72 at Garland Bridges in Garland, Texas, to complete a failed bid to advance in the first stage of the tour’s Qualifying Tournament.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback tied for 72nd at 13-under 297 in the 76-player field, with the top 22 and ties reaching the second stage.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Unseeded Aleksandra Krunic made a remarkable comeback to oust sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round at Beijing.

In another stunner, fifth-seeded Petra Kvitova was upset by unseeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-2, 6-1.

CHENGDU OPEN: Top-seeded Fabio Fognini reached his fourth ATP final of the year when he beat Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3 in Chengdu, China.

If Fognini beats Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic in the final on Sunday, he will become the first Italian to win four ATP titles in a season.

Tomic dispatched Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal.

SHENZHEN OPEN: Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France saved two match points to upset seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and reach the final at Shenzhen, China.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan made it to his first final after beating fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

WUHAN OPEN: Aryna Sabalenka beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 6-3 to win the title at Wuhan, China.

Sabalenka won 78 percent of first serve points without facing a single break point.

