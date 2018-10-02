Volunteers and emergency workers searched a vast wooded area in North Yarmouth Tuesday, looking for any sign of a local teacher who was last seen at her Lufkin Road home Sunday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Kristin Westra was last seen at the family’s home when going to bed Sunday evening. She was nowhere to be found when her family woke up Monday morning, although her vehicle was still at her home, police said.

Kristin Westra Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Police have they had no information about why she would be missing, and it was not clear Tuesday if any specific information led them to search the wooded area near her home. Police also used search dogs to look for evidence in her house.

Westra is married and has a 9-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old stepson. She teaches at the Chebeague Island Elementary School. She’s known as an early riser and as someone who is active and fit.

Westra’s brother, Eric Rohrback, of New Gloucester, said his family is deeply worried about Westra, and puzzled by why she wasn’t at the home Monday morning.

Rohrback, 45, said he talks with his sister regularly and was surprised when she didn’t return his phone call Sunday. Then, on Monday morning, he learned of Westra’s disappearance.

Rohrbach said his sister was under an unusual amount of stress in recent weeks.

The Cheabeague Island School where Westra teaches third through fifth grades was being remodeled, making it difficult for her to be as effective in her job. And she faced similar stresses at home, he said, where the Westra family home was also undergoing major renovations to the entire first floor.

“When she comes home, (the family members) don’t have a place to relax.” Rohrbach said. “They were like eating dinner in the garage. Kristin is someone who likes to come home and curl up with a book, and she couldn’t do that.”

Rohrbach said there were no indications his sister intended to leave the home Monday morning. Westra had plans to see friends and a doctor’s appointment on Monday.

But there was some indication that something was bothering her Sunday night, he said. Although Westra was usually a sound sleeper, Rohrbach said her husband, Jay Westra, told him that she was restless and had trouble sleeping. Jay Westra told Rohrbach that he believed she got up before dawn Monday morning.

Family members and police think she may have walked out of the house, he said.

“It was raining and she left without her keys, without her car, without her phone. And we think she was wearing flip flops,” Rohrbach said. “She does a lot of yoga and she does a lot of running, but she doesn’t do it at that time of night. And if she did, the Kristin I know would have told Jay or brought her phone.”

Rohrbach also said it was hard to imagine that Westra would have taken any sleep medications,some of which are known in some cases to cause behavior such as sleep-walking. He said he was told by Jay Westra that there is no such sleep medication in the home.

“She’s not on any medications,” he said, and resists taking them.

Rohrbach said police have theorized that Westra was not thinking clearly and for some reason felt the need to leave. But Westra has no history of mental health diagnoses, her brother said.

“It’s incredibly surreal. It’s something out of a nightmare,” he said. “It’s a horrible situation to think that she’s immobilized somewhere in the woods. But theres a huge party searching for her.”

A large-scale search began Monday night in the Lufkin Road area, which is crossed by a power line corridor and surrounded by woodlands.

Regan Goan, a commander with the Cumberland County Emergency Management Unit of the Sheriff’s Office, said the search had covered more than 20 miles as of late Tuesday morning.

About 50 police and civilian volunteers were involved in the search just after noon, said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Captain Scott Stewart.

The search includes state police and assistance from other agencies, with teams gathering at the North Yarmouth Fire House on Walnut Hill Road before setting off on grid searches of the area. Civilians wearing hiking gear and blaze orange joined police in green military-style fatigues.

Police officers led a search dog into Westra’s home early Tuesday afternoon.

The house sits only a short distance from the road but the property and the surrounding area is densely wooded. Less than a quarter from the home, Lufkin Road turns to dirt and the woods end, giving way to a massive open corridor with three sets of parallel high tension power lines.

Wardens and police actively focused on this open area near the power lines, where the grass and scrub is knee high and the rolling terrain in accessible by ATV trails.

Westra has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810, option 2.

This story will be updated.

