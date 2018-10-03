A Portland man injured in a crash Tuesday on the Maine Turnpike remains in critical condition at a Portland hospital.
Abdirahman Mohamed, 22, was injured when the car he was driving struck a guardrail near the Exit 36 southbound ramp and was then hit by a tractor-trailer. The car ended up underneath the cab of the tractor-trailer.
Mohamed was listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Maine Medical Center.
The tractor-trailer was driven by Mark Pierce, 46, of Standish. The truck is owned by Hutchins Trucking of South Portland and was hauling a loaded trailer for Hannaford Supermarkets.
The exit ramp was closed for more than 3 hours while wreckers were used to lift the truck off the car and extrication equipment was used to remove Mohamed from the car.
