PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored his second power-play goal 1:20 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Letang beat goalie Braden Holtby with a slap shot from the point. Letang finished with three points, tying Hall of Famer Paul Coffey for the most by a defenseman in team history with 440.

Jake Guentzel also scored twice, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, and Derick Brassard and Jamie Oleksiak added goals in Pittsburgh’s opener. Matt Murray made 30 saves.

T.J. Oshie scored twice for Stanley Cup champion Washington, coming off a 7-0 home victory over Boston on Wednesday night in the Capitals’ opener.

Alex Ovechkin had his second of the season and 609th overall, passing Dino Ciccarelli for 18th on the NHL list.

ISLANDERS 2, HURRICANES 1: Josh Bailey scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime to give visiting New York a win.

Valtteri Filppula also scored as the Islanders began the post-John Tavares era by giving Barry Trotz a victory in his debut with the team and spoiling Rod Brind’Amour’s first game behind the Carolina bench.

Trotz took over shortly after leading Washington to its first Stanley Cup, taking over after Doug Weight was fired. Brind’Amour replaced Bill Peters after he left for Calgary.

PREDATORS 3, RANGERS 2: P.K. Subban scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, and Nashville held on to beat host New York and spoil the regular-season debut of David Quinn as the new Rangers coach.

Filip Forsberg and Colton Sissons also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 34 shots for the Predators.

Jesper Fast and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers.

CAPITALS: The Capitals expect forward Tom Wilson to appeal his 20-game suspension issued by the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist during the teams’ preseason finale.

SHARKS: San Jose signed forward Barclay Goodrow to a two-year contract extension.

