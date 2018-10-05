FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with what Coach Todd Bowles calls a “serious” illness, and it’s uncertain if he’ll be on the sideline for the game against Denver.

Bowles made the announcement Friday to end his news conference after the Jets’ final full practice before facing the Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

“He’s a tough guy,” Bowles said. “It’s a serious thing.”

Rodgers and the Jets’ other coordinators usually meet with reporters every Thursday. But the team said Rodgers had an appointment with doctors and would speak Friday.

However, a visibly concerned Bowles announced Rodgers was sick and wasn’t at the facility.

Bowles, a close friend of Rodgers, wouldn’t go into details about what is ailing the 49-year-old coach. Rodgers is in his fourth season as the Jets’ defensive coordinator.

The players were told of Rodgers’ illness when the team met Friday morning.

“I want to let his family know that they are in my prayers and we will do our best to step up in his absence,” safety Doug Middleton said. “We all wish the best for him and we hope that he can make a strong recovery.”

PACKERS: Green Bay will be without at least one of its starting receivers Sunday at Detroit.

Randall Cobb has been ruled out, a hamstring injury sidelining him for the second consecutive week.

Davante Adams, who injured a calf at Wednesday’s practice, will practice Saturday, Coach Mike McCarthy said, but is listed as questionable.

TITANS: Tennessee will be without two defensive starters in Buffalo, with Coach Mike Vrabel declaring linebacker Wesley Woodyard and safety Kenny Vaccaro both out for the game.

Vaccaro’s absence is no surprise, as he dislocated his right elbow in last week’s win over Philadelphia. Vrabel said Monday that Vaccaro would be out “a few weeks.”

Woodyard, a defensive captain, did not practice all week after hurting a shoulder early last week. Vrabel had said earlier this week that the Titans were hopeful Woodyard would not miss any time.

DOLPHINS: Defensive end Cameron Wake is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati because of a knee injury.

Wake sat out practice for the third day in a row Friday. He has been nursing the injury for a couple weeks but hasn’t missed a game since 2016.

THE FAMILY of the late Chargers and Patriots star Junior Seau has settled its wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL over the popular linebacker’s 2012 suicide.

The confidential settlement comes after the family opted out of the NFL concussion settlement covering more than 20,000 retired players. That plan pays up to $4 million to families of men like Seau, who were found after their deaths to have the brain deterioration chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE.

