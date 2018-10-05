We have had enough! Over the past three years, women, people of other races, religions and nationalities, people with disabilities and anyone who speaks truth to power have been mocked and demeaned: by presidential candidates, by our not-exactly-elected president and by old men on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
What about their nominee Brett Kavanaugh makes him fit for the Supreme Court? His partisan political work, his anger toward at least half the nation, his apparent lies under oath, his verbally assaultive conduct during his confirmation hearing, his alleged physical and sexual assaults?
We are demeaned in the eyes of the world and in our own eyes. And we have had enough.
Joanne Millay
Surry
