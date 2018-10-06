LEWISTON — Travis Nadeau’s goal with 7:10 remaining in regulation lifted Mt. Ararat into a 1-1 tie against Lewiston in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference boys’ soccer match Saturday afternoon.

Cooper Millett recovered a missed penalty kick and sent the ball into the goal at 30:45 of the second half for Lewiston (10-0-2), which had won 10 straight since a season-opening tie against Bangor.

James Singleton made eight saves for Mt. Ararat (9-1-1), whose only loss was 2-1 against Lewiston in its second game of the season.

Dido Lumu stopped five shots for Lewiston.

RICHMOND 9, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 2: Dakotah Gilpatric and Andrew Vachon each collected three goals and two assists, leading the Bobcats (7-3-1) to a win over the Vikings (3-6) in Richmond.

Mitch Couturier, Nick Adams and Justin Vachon also scored for Richmond.

Keaton Lear and Trenton Alley each got a goal for Vinalhaven.

WAYNFLETE 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Ian McClure-Chute scored an unassisted goal from about 30 yards midway through the first half, and Asker Hussein added an insurance goal in the second half as the Flyers (8-0-2) shut out the Hawks (5-6) at Hiram.

Luca Antonlini assisted on Hussein’s goal.

Waynflete keeper Aiden Carlisle stopped all seven shots he faced. Matt Day made 19 saves for Sacopee Valley.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 4, DIRIGO 0: Cam Gallant scored three goals, including two early in the second half as the Falcons (5-5-1) pulled away from the Cougars (2-9) in Dixfield.

Garrett Garbarini capped the scoring with a header late in the second half.

FOOTBALL

FALMOUTH 42, MT. ARARAT 6: Nick Mancini threw two touchdown passes to Evan Lovley and one to Brady Douglas as the Yachtsmen (4-2) opened a 35-0 halftime lead in a win over the Eagles (1-5) in Topsham.

Douglas and Coleman Allen also rushed for first-half touchdowns, and Riley Reed added a 50-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Reed finished with 133 rushing yards on eight carries.

KENNEBUNK 53, GORHAM 15: Dante DeLorenzo rushed 14 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennebunk (6-0) past Gorham (3-3) in Kennebunk.

Tripp Bush completed 8 of 9 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, with Zach Sullivan hauling in six passes for 102 yards and a score. Bush also ran for a TD.

Tyler Rollins scored twice on short runs for Gorham.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BIDDEFORD 6, WESTBROOK 2: Kaely O’Guinn scored five goals, including three in the second half as the Tigers (2-9) pulled away for a win against the Blue Blazes (1-10) at Biddeford.

Madison Solo also scored for Biddeford, and Kadynne Smith had two assists.

Angelica Johns scored both Westbrook goals in the first half.

Molly Scott made three saves for Biddeford, while Michaela Russell turned aside 10 shots for the Blue Blazes.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, WELLS 2: Kathleen McPherson scored twice, including the winning goal with three minutes left, as the Rangers (11-1) beat the Warriors (3-8) in Kittery.

McPherson and Sophia Santamaria scored in the first half to give Traip a 2-0 lead, but Hannah Cottis tied it with two goals in the second.

Abby Pitcairn finished with 11 saves for Traip. Lauren Bartlett made seven saves for Wells.

RICHMOND 12, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Abby Johnson scored three goals, and Caitlin Kendrick and Bry Shea each added two as the Bobcats (9-1-1) rolled to a victory over the Vikings (1-9) in Richmond.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Kaitlin Norrad scored twice and Isabel Berman added a goal and an assist to lead the Capers (1-12) past the visiting Hawks (2-9-1) for their first win of the season.

Christiana Pinette earned the shutout, making three saves. Sacopee’s Haley Babb stopped five shots.

MASSABESIC 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Micaela Jacobs finished off a give-and-go from Anna Snyder with 3:51 remaining in overtime, giving the Mustangs (5-8) a victory against the Hawks (7-6) in Waterboro.

Lacey Bean started the winning play, driving the ball up the left wing to Jacobs. Jacobs passed to Snyder and fired home the return pass.

Emma Tice redirected Leah Glidden’s shot to put the Hawks ahead two minutes into the second half. Snyder tied it off a rebound with 7:54 remaining in regulation.

WINTHROP 6, BOOTHBAY 0: Maddy Perkins scored four goals and the Ramblers (13-0) cruised to a win over the Seahawks (4-9) in Boothbay Harbor.

Hannah Duley and Gia Francis also scored, Kerrigan Anuszewski had a pair of assists, and Alicia Bridges made two saves to earn the shutout.

Maddy Barter stopped nine shots for Boothbay.

