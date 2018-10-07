A man from Bath was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of burns he suffered during a fire that broke out in his apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Bath Fire Department Capt. Rick Chipman said the man, whose name and age were not available, reached safety by crawling out a window in his first-floor apartment at 24 Bailey St.

His condition was not known Sunday night. No other injuries were reported.

Crews from six communities, including Bath, responded to the fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. Another tenant, who was returning to the apartment building, told firefighters that she saw the victim crawl to safety through a window.

Chipman said the State Fire Marshal’s Office spent several hours Sunday investigating the cause, which has not yet been determined. The remaining four apartments were not damaged and tenants were able to spend the night there Sunday.

