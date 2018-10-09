RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Warren Foegele scored an important insurance goal in the third period, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Staal and Brett Pesce also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists.

They helped the Eastern Conference-leading Hurricanes improve to 3-0-1 – their best start since the move from Hartford in 1997 – under new coach and former team captain Rod Brind’Amour. They earned points in their first four games for the first time since 1994-95, when they were still the Whalers.

SHARKS 8, FLYERS 2: Joe Pavelski scored two of San Jose’s four first-period goals, and Evander Kane also scored twice to spark the Sharks to a rout in Philadelphia.

Flyers fans were still buzzing from the pregame festivities for the home opener, which included rookie mascot Gritty rappelling from the rafters to the ice, when the Sharks pounced.

The Flyers turned over the puck at the point, Couture beat the odd-man rush and fired one past Brian Elliott. Pavelski made it 2-0 just 11 seconds later when he knocked in a rebound, and the Sharks were just getting started.

BLUE JACKETS 5, AVALANCHE 2: Nick Foligno had two goals and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves to get his first win of the season as Columbus won at home.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Artemi Panarin and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who dealt the Avs their first loss.

NOTES

PENGUINS: Goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Murray suffered the concussion during practice Monday and reported potential symptoms to the training staff immediately afterward. Sullivan did not specify what led to the injury.

This is the third time in his NHL career that the 24-year-old Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion. He suffered one in practice last February and missed nearly a month. He also suffered a concussion late in the 2015-16 season when he collided with the Flyers’ Brayden Schenn.

Share

< Previous

Next >