KENNEBUNKPORT – Foxberry Woods is the most desirable condominium association in this southern Maine oceanfront town. And this splendid Foxberry Woods home is very likely the finest in the neighborhood.

The 28-unit, self-managed association of duplexes nestles into 27 pastoral acres one mile from renowned Dock Square and a quarter-mile from waterfront Cape Porpoise village. No. 9B makes the most of its pleasantly private setting. A sweet ornamental garden welcomes you to the front entrance. To one side is a thicket of woods, alive with song birds; there’s a little brook down the slope. Out back, the level lawn is lush and well-screened.

The home inhabits its green world very naturally. Built in 2005 (it’s the association’s newest) by highly regarded local craftsman Robert Smaldone, it is spacious, with 2,597 square feet of living space on three levels, and a beautiful blend of cottage character (traditional seaside-town shingles); townhouse style; and comfortable elegance throughout the impeccably maintained, oak-floored eight-room interior.

The main level is open-concept, its graceful U-shaped floor plan a boon to those who love to entertain. The cherry-and-granite kitchen, with top-end black appliances, is designed for easy conversation with people in adjacent areas, including the breakfast nook set into a window bay.

This front-to-back room also accommodates a long dining table, beyond which full-view doors open to a huge, elevated deck that enjoys generous sun and overlooks the flourishing greenery. The big living/sitting room extends toward the bedroom wing, and features a corner gas fireplace.

The first-floor master suite, whose large bedroom also accesses the deck, makes single-level living an option. Twin double closets flank the passage into the well-appointed bath, which has both a jetted tub (beneath a wall accented by Italian tile) and a double-seated shower enclosure. Laundry, with Bosch appliances, is handy, as is a half-bath.

Up wide, carpeted stairs, the second level provides two good-sized bedrooms with double closets; full bath with tub; a bonus walk-in closet; a loft space, suited to multiple purposes; and perhaps best of all, a wonderful, deep office lined with custom cherry built-ins, including a desk.

Further advantages: 300 versatile square feet of newly finished space, plus more closets, in the basement; direct access to the two-vehicle garage; town water and septic; security system, central air, and whole-house generator.

The home at 9B Foxberry Lane, Kennebunkport, is listed at $629,000 by Denise Hodsdon of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Denise at 207-251-4315; 207-967-5481, or [email protected]

