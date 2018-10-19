PORTLAND – Living downtown has never been more enjoyable than it is today. Here on the edge of the Old Port and the India Street Historic District, at the foot of Munjoy Hill, is a home that perfectly illustrates the point.

An end unit, the 2007-new townhouse condominium has wonderful character both outside – note the traditional brownstone and brick facade, and the carriage-house-style garage door – and in, throughout four sleek, bright, 21st-century levels of living that total 2,626 square feet. There are balconies/decks on the three upper stories. The ground floor opens out to a private, fenced patio/garden, a little green jewel.

An elevator serves all four levels. The first floor, past a stone-tiled foyer, is primarily devoted to a sunroom or guest suite that accesses and feels like part of the garden, and to one of the home’s three full baths.

East-facing, the back of the house receives abundant sunlight, enough for passive-solar to augment the every-level radiant heat (natural gas). The open-concept, cherry-floored second level extends to the largest deck, and is ideal for entertaining, with a circular flow. Dining is at the front; living area is to the rear, its elevated, granite-surround gas fireplace flanked by built-ins.

Art-lovers will appreciate the ample wall space for display outside the cook’s double-ended kitchen, which features lots of cherry cabinetry; quartz surfaces; and stainless JennAir applicances, including a five-burner gas range.

Ascend to the third, bedroom level, and water views across the harbor are revealed. So are cityscape prospects to the west – the Cathedral spire, the historic Eastern Cemetery, the Observatory atop Munjoy Hill – that highlight the desirability of this setting.

The master suite includes a water-facing balcony; a deep walk-in closet with lots of built-ins; a gorgeous bath whose oversized steam shower enclosure is subway-tiled, and a long, textured double vanity with twin circular undermount sinks. The front, second/guest bedroom is large, too, with two double closets, and stacked laundry handy in an enclosure.

The top floor? A cool loft of a bonus/flex room office, or what you will, with city and harbor views from on high, plus its own balcony.

The location is superb, not only because it’s so close to the waterfront and the Casco Bay Lines terminal and the East End Trail and to shops, galleries and restaurants; but also it’s because it’s so walkable. Here, you can stroll or bicycle to enjoy everything Portland’s dynamic peninsula has to offer.

The condominium at 50 Federal St., Portland, is listed at $1,150,000 by Marie Flaherty of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. Contact Marie at 207-400-3115 or at [email protected]

