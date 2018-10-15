Falmouth voters will see two proposed town charter amendments on the November ballot.

One of the questions is mostly housekeeping, although it would change the ability to remove a councilor or School Board member from office for “moral turpitude.”

Instead, the justification for removal would be conviction for a “serious crime,” which includes, but is not limited to, fraud, dishonesty or causing “serious injury” or death.

The first set of amendments to the charter would also make it clear that no employee of the town, school department or library could run for either the Town Council or the School Board.

This became an issue during the June municipal election, when John Lane, a science teacher at Falmouth High School, sought a seat on the council.

Town Manager Nathan Poore received a legal opinion from the town attorney that said “the charter is clear: ‘No councilor shall hold any paid office or position of employment with the town.’ “

Even so, Lane argued he didn’t see any legal reason he couldn’t serve on the Town Council and continued to actively campaign. He lost the election to Ted Asherman.

The other charter question calls for increasing the threshold for capital expenditures requiring citizen approval from $1 million to $2 million, and would exclude wastewater improvements and the expenditure of funds to cover a declared public emergency.

If approved by voters, the amendments would become effective next July.

Former Councilor Karen Farber, who headed the Charter Commission, said the commission spent the summer reviewing charter provisions and “gave due consideration to each of the recommendations.”

In approving the amendments for the ballot, councilors praised the work of the commission, with Council Chairman Caleb Hemphill saying it created “a high quality result with important changes” to consider.

