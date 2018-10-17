SCARBOROUGH — If chasing Sophia Pompeo around all night and keeping her off the scoreboard wasn’t impressive enough, Scarborough’s Hannah Dobecki managed to get involved in the offense as well Wednesday evening in a Class A South field hockey quarterfinal at Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

Dobecki and her defensive teammates frustrated Chev-erus for 60 minutes, and after Bella Turner scored early in the game, Dobecki added a goal in the second half and the third-seeded Red Storm ousted the sixth-seeded Stags, 2-0.

Scarborough improved to 12-2-1 and reached the semifinals for the 11th time in 12 seasons. The Red Storm visit No. 2 Westbrook (13-1-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ve had a great defense all season,” said Red Storm Coach Kerry Mariello. “That’s gotten us where we are. It was an outstanding job by all of them. Just when (Cheverus) had a glimpse of hope, we stopped them.”

Scarborough took the lead just 87 seconds into the contest. Turner, who scored both goals in a 2-0 home win over the Stags two weeks ago, cleaned up a loose ball in front and beat Cheverus goalie Hannah Woodford for a quick 1-0 advantage.

“That goal felt incredible,” Dobecki said. “We were so pumped up and ready to play. We knew Cheverus was a talented team, so we knew we had to work that much harder and have that much more energy.”

The Stags had a 4-1 edge in shots in the first 30 minutes and took six first-half corners, including two after time expired, but Scarborough goalie Abby Roy and her defensive mates kept Cheverus off the board.

“We worked hard, but we just couldn’t finish,” Pompeo said. “(Scarborough’s) a great team with a great defense.”

The Red Storm doubled their lead with 20:51 remaining when Dobecki scored on a rebound off a penalty corner, beating Woodford (three saves).

“The ball came across and had my stick ready to get the ball in,” Dobecki said. “I knew someone had to score to give us some breathing room.”

The Stags, who finished with an 8-5 advantage in shots, threatened for most of the rest of regulation but never got on the board as their season ended with a 9-7 record.

“It was a tough loss,” said Cheverus Coach Sally Cloutier. “We were ready, but unfortunately, their defense was really, really strong. They stopped everything. Even when we were in the circle, we couldn’t get through. Credit to them. They stood tall.”

Scarborough had an 11-10 edge in penalty corners and got eight saves from Roy.

The Red Storm lost 2-1 in overtime at home against Westbrook on Sept. 15. They’re eyeing their first trip to a regional final since winning the Class A crown in 2014.

“We played a good first game against Westbrook and we know a lot of their strengths,” Mariello said. “Granted, it’s on grass, but we’ll make adjustments and hopefully come to play. We have to continue with our momentum.”

Share

< Previous

Next >