GRAY — A self-employed consultant making her first legislative run is challenging the incumbent seeking her seventh term in House District 67.
Independent Anne Gass hopes to unseat Republican Sue Austin in the district, which includes Frye Island and parts of Casco, Gray and Raymond.
Gass, 59, said she would like to focus on small business promotion, health care and access to high-speed broadband internet.
Gass would like to pass the Maine Equal Rights Amendment, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. Maine has ratified the national amendment but not the state amendment in spite of multiple efforts to do so, including in 2017.
To treat opioid addiction in Maine, Gass said physicians should be encouraged to reduce the amount of opioids they prescribe, and cited research showing that alternatives are more effective.
Austin, 70, said she would like to increase the state’s rainy day fund.
She is looking at using THC Breathalyzers – devices that monitor the amount of marijuana a person has consumed – to identify drivers who are under the influence.
Austin said she supports a bill the House passed in April to improve treatment for opioid addiction. That bill died in the Senate but has since been included in an existing measure, she said.
Jane Vaughan can be contacted at 781-3661 ext. 123 or at:
