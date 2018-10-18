Mayo Street Arts is one of a dozen nationwide recipients of a Stand for the Arts award, a $10,000 prize that the Portland venue will put toward building a wheelchair ramp.

The awards are given by arts television network Ovation in partnership with Spectrum cable to organizations that “create inclusive access to artistic programming” and take an “innovative approach to arts education and skills development,” said Ovation spokesman Roger Lawson.

He said Mayo Street Arts was chosen for its mission, which is “to strengthen its neighborhood and community by providing a haven for the arts that is vibrant, safe, and inspiring; and to engage area youths of diverse cultural communities in robust participation in the visual performing, and literary arts.”

Located in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood, Mayo Street Arts provides arts education programs for hundreds of at-risk youth and annually holds more than 150 events, including concerts, exhibits and theatrical productions.

Executive Director Blainor McGough said the award helps kickstart a campaign to raise $75,000 to build the wheelchair ramp and make other improvements to the space.

“This award directly impacts (Mayo Street Arts’) mission … as we work to make our building accessible to all,” said McGough, who accepted the check at a ceremony Tuesday at the venue.

